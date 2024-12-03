Japanese 'Human Washing Machine' Uses AI For When You're Too Lazy To Wash Your Own Ass As if obese redundant piles of American protoplasm, to borrow George Carlin's phrase, weren't already stagnant enough with the invention of Ozempic and the likes, there is now an AI powered human 'washing machine' that'll wash their ass for when they're too lazy to perform the most basic of hygiene tasks.