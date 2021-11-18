CBO Confirms Biden Spending Bill Not Fully Paid For, Would Cost $367 Billion Over A Decade Just as the House Rules Committee cleared Biden's Build Back Better bill for debate by the full House with first votes on the bill as early as 19:15EST (with Senator Manchin commenting earlier that he has not decided on whether to vote to proceed to the Build Back Better Bill), moments ago the CBO finally released its score of Biden's bill and, to nobody's surprise, it finds that Democrats lied, that the bill would fully pay for itself.