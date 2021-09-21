Politics

77 подписчиков

Свежие комментарии

  • Mehmet Gkta
    thank you..Kelly Thinks He’s...
  • Robert Hall
    Maybe DeSantis just gave Mueller reason to add him to the list of people being investigated.GOP Lawmaker Floa...
  • ngangawasom
    Trump is HeartlessTrump Confirms He...

Operative Accused of Funneling Russian Cash to Trump

Jesse Benton, a former senior aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul, was indicted this month for allegedly funneling $25,000 from a wealthy, unnamed Russian to former President Trump’s reelection efforts, Axios reports.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх