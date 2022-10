Stocks, Bonds, & Bitcoin Dump As Black Gold & The Buck Jump Soaring UK inflation, escalating Ukraine tensions, ugly housing starts data, hawkish Kashkari comments, more UK govt chaos, Biden blame-scaping everyone but himself for high gas prices, a 'meh' Beige Book, and The Fed's Jim Bullard re-iterating his previous hawkish stance and adding that "The Fed should not react to declines in the stock market" summed up the day.