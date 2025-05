Gold: Will 3,260 Flip From Supply to Springboard? Micro Gold Futures (Jun 2025) COMEX_MINI:MGCM2025 natron Micro Gold Futures — 30 min chart BULLISH ABOVE 3,260 | BEARISH BELOW ️ Structure in Focus Macro bias (4 h/1 D): remains bearish — lower highs & lows since late‑April.