The Eras Tour Is An Amalgamation Of Taylor Swift’s Strengths

By the surprise song portion of the show, fans have barely recovered from the long-awaited Lover performances, still basking in the nostalgia of the Fearless and Speak Now songs, wiping the sweat from their faces after flame-throwers have torched the sky during 1989, mesmerized by the intense visuals of Reputation, emotionally rattled from the 10-minute “All Too Well” of Red, and hoarse from finally screaming the mega-bridges of "Champagne Problems" and "August" during Evermore and Folklore.