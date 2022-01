Dave J Hogan Ed Sheeran joined HODINKEE founder Ben Clymer for a conversation about watch collecting The conversation was the first episode of HODINKEE’s The Collector’s Edition With Ben Clymer One of the stories Sheeran tells includes how he acquired his favorite Patek 5726 Nautilus This morning, Ed Sheeran joined HODINKEE founder Ben Clymer to kick off Clymer’s special series called The Collector’s Edition With Ben Clymer on HODINKEE Radio.