We Spent A Night In Hell (Michigan) With Action Bronson And Pauly D

MTN Dew We spent a night in Hell, Michigan, a tiny township an hour away from Detroit that was “taken over” for a day by Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew The event featured a few dishes created by Action Bronson and a DJ set by Pauly D, who sat down to chat with us about a wide variety of topics Check out more stories here Humans have spent millennia envisioning the grim fate that awaits the unfortunate souls who are deemed guilty of the assortment of moral transgressions cultures around the world believe warrant a particular undesirable punishment: an eternity of unspeakable damnation in the realm you probably know as “Hell.