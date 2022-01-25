ALERT of oil 100$ CRUDE OIL FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:CL1! ramin_trader2006 if high breaks , oil can start big + trend to 100$ area ,so after yesterday high break,looking for buy(low size) in 15min chart deep until 100$ with sl=last low or day low or 40pip (until 100$ dont pick sell signals if you have old sells, 100% put hedge buystop on yesterday high if you have open buy, dont close it soon, oil with zigzag and mini crash can go to 100$ note=74$ have powerfull buylimit ,put buylimit there too and hold it 3 month note= Monitor AC 4 hour too on oil (if you are new on AC ,dont trade with it,you need watching it 8 mounth to find its secrets) good luck , dont forget SL and very low size is market rule and 90% of this game .