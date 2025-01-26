Hartnett: These Are The 10 Biggest Themes In The Next 5 Years There was a lot to unpack in Michael Hartnett's latest Flow Show, in which he detailed the just released report from BofA's thematic group analyzing "The Big 10 Themes for the Next 5 Years" (available to pro subs), and we'll get to that in a bit, but first a quick recap of his latest qualitative observations which are for the most part, a continuation of his "bond bullish" theme discussed last week, with the CIO once again underscoring that there is a potential "twin peaks" in bond yields (5% on 30-year UST).