WTI Crude - Step 1) $88 --> Step 2) $58. CRUDE OIL FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:CL1! LordWrymouth When it comes to oil , it was supposed to do the super moon back to $120 thing when Xi Jinping and his Chinese Communist Party finally stopped welding people in their homes and going full blown technocratic social credit while humans tried to "fight" Wuhan Pneumonia (COVID-19), but for one reason or another, the pump never got off the ground.