4 hr shaping up for a melt up if cash opens hot to the downside E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! cerealtrades s&p500 futures will enjoy a period of increased volatility if the situation arises for topfishers to take in a larger volume than the recent longs minus the profit taking amount this will lead to a higher high on the daily compared to 4743.