S&P 500 (ESM) - Volatility Only Professionals Can Trade E-mini S&P 500 Futures (Jun 2025) CME_MINI:ESM2025 LegendSince The amount of volatility that has presented itself in ES has been astronomical! Usually when we see dollar selling off (presenting risk on conditions), ES, NQ and YM would usually pick up momentum and rally higher, attacking premium arrays and buyside liquidity pools but now we are seeing a change.