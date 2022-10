Getty Image One of my favorite aspects of sports fandom is the irrational and undying hatred many people have for certain players who they’ve sworn to despise regardless of whether or not they were personally victimized by the villains in question; I may have been born more than a decade after Bucky Dent traumatized the Red Sox in 1978, but I still hated the man with every fiber of my being after swearing my allegiance to Boston as a kid.