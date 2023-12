Psychiatrist From Gender Clinic Warns: 'Gender-Affirming Care' Will Lead To Mass Sterilization Authored by Darlene McCormick Sanchez via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), A London psychiatrist who spent 12 years working with children at the United Kingdom's government-funded Tavistock gender clinic is warning that "transitioning" patients to a new gender identity isn't the answer to gender dysphoria.