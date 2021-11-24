"A Drop In The Ocean": Goldman Mocks Biden's Tiny SPR Release Goldman's commodities team, which for most of 2021 has been extremely bullish on the price of oil which it sees rising to $90 by year end and remaining higher for years to come, has not been exactly timid in its view on what Biden's SPR release will do to the price of oil: two months ago, when the idea was first floated, Goldman said that an "SPR Sale Would Release Only 60MM Barrels; Will Bring Even Higher Oil Prices", and then, less than a week ago when oil prices tumbled, the bank said that with Brent below $80, "A Biden SPR Release Is Now Fully Priced In And Will Send Oil Price Even Higher In 2022.