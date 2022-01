Cathie Wood's ARKK Sinks With Record 45% Drawdown Just days after Cathie Wood penned a controversial blog to strongly hint at the idea of potential annualized 40% returns over the next five years, ARK Invest's flagship fund, the ARKK Innovation ETF, has started 2022 with its largest drawdown in in fund history! The contents of Wood's portfolio are now under the microscope if for no other reason than Wood has somehow found a way to torpedo her ETF despite its largest holding being (still) up 3.