Image via Instagram/Butcher_Box Presented in partnership with ButcherBox… Sign up with ButcherBox between now and August 15 and get FREE lobster tails and ribeyes Use the extra meat for new recipes, while hosting a backyard BBQ, or just to eat up on your own Discover all the meaty glory delivered by ButcherBox here As more of us host backyard BBQs this summer, it’s important to have the best food for your guests to eat up.