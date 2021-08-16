Zero Hedge

Berkshire Trims General Motors And Pharma Stakes, Dumps Biogen, Opens New Position In Organon

Berkshire Trims General Motors And Pharma Stakes, Dumps Biogen, Opens New Position In Organon Unlike last quarter, when there were a flurry of changes in the world's most closely watched 13F, when Berkshire Hathaway liquidated almost its entire stake in Wells, sold half of its Chevron shares, added a new position in Aon PLC and trimmed its holdings in 11 positions, Warren Buffett's just filed 13F for the quarter ended June 30 was a bit of a snoozer which had three highlights: i) the trimming of Berkshire's holdings in GM, ii) a new position in pharma company Organon offset by the full liquidation of holdings in Biogen, and iii) the shrinkage of stakes in pharma names Merck, Bristol-Myers and Abbvie.

