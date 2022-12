Bridgewater Wipes Out Most Of 2022 Gains in Two-Month Rout Year after year many wonder why does Bridgewater - reportedly the world's largest hedge fund but far smaller than such true hedge fund titans like the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan (which overnight was out buying Japanese ETFs for the first time since June) - manage more than $100 billion, and year after year they are left wondering since the fund keeps posting at best meddling, middle-of-the-road (if not much worse) returns.