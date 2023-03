VN30F1M - 20/03/2023 Small Long VN30 INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) HNX:VN301! dangvietlong229 Timeframes used: 1h and 15m Reasons to Small Long: - The price has rebounded slightly from the 1017 price level on the 1-hour timeframe after easily dropping below the lower channel of the purple and orange channels within a day, continuing to maintain the weakening laddering up structure.