Taibbi: US Senator Wanted ZeroHedge Banned From Twitter Since Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2022, he has continued to keep his promise of transparency with regard to the company's past behavior Thanks to the revelations in the so-called 'Twitter Files', we have seen clear evidence that the FBI and other three-letter agencies worked directly with various social media entities to suppress perfectly "lawful speech" for purely political reasons.