A Wisconsin gun dealer whose YouTube channel has 180,000 subscribers was convicted of "conspiring to transfer unregistered machine gun conversion devices" that were nothing more than metal bottle openers etched with patterns called "lightning links" that, when milled, can convert a semiautomatic AR-15 rifle into an automatic machine gun.