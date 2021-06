3 Reasons Why Goldman Now Sees Almost No Upside For Stocks In 2021 Just over a month ago, in our preview of earnings season, we said that "Q1 earnings will be stellar, but are fully priced in and only guidance will matter", and sure enough the broader market is now below where it was a month ago despite the strongest earnings season in modern history: with 90% of S&P500 companies having reported, the results show EPS rose by 46% year/year.