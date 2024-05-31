Zero Hedge
ГлавнаяBlog
НовыеЛучшиеОбсуждаемыеКомментарииУчастники сайта
Рубрики
cookingКулинарияfamilyДети и семьяshowШоу-бизнесpoliticsПолитикаhealthЗдоровье
Моя лента
ЧАТЫЧАТЫОпросыОпросыБлогерыБлогерыГлас народаГлас народаПопулярноеПопулярноеОбсуждаемоеОбсуждаемое
Мессенджер МТО компанииО компанииО редакции ГлагоLО редакции ГлагоLНовостиНовостиПартнерамПартнерамРекламодателямРекламодателямОбратная связьОбратная связьПожаловаться на спамПожаловаться на спамСоглашениеСоглашениеРекомендательные технологииРекомендательные технологии

На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)

Zero Hedge

7 подписчиков

Time To Pay Satan: Canadian Asset Manager Blocks Cash Distributions On Private Credit Funds

Time To Pay Satan: Canadian Asset Manager Blocks Cash Distributions On Private Credit Funds

Time To Pay Satan: Canadian Asset Manager Blocks Cash Distributions On Private Credit Funds Just one day after JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said private credit could spark turmoil if when the opaque sector of financial markets weakens, warning that "there could be hell to pay," and adding that he has "seen a couple of these deals that were rated by a rating agency and, I have to confess, it shocked me what they got rated.

Вернуться к статье
Комментарии
Показать предыдущие комментарии

Картина дня

наверх