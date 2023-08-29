In Desperate Attempt To Boost Housing, China Cuts Mortgage Rates For First Time Since 2009 With the market urgently demanding a bazooka or some other "whatever-it-takes" policy reaction from Beijing in response to China's slow-motion economic and housing sector trainwreck, Xi's regime continues to play cat and mouse with traders and continues to trickle down tiny, piecemeal stimmies on a daily basis and this morning was no different when Bloomberg reported that China's largest banks are set to cut interest rates on trillions of yuan of outstanding home mortgages (and deposits) for the first time since the global financial crisis, as policymakers dig deeper into their toolkit to shore up growth in the world’s second-largest economy.