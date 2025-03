SP500 (E-mini Futures) - Decision Time E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! EtherMatt Bigger Picture SP500 Futures Update - Decision Time - Powell (FED) ruled out a recession in todays FOMC Press Conference (Bullish) - Powell announced drastically slow down QT beginning next month (Extremely bullish for risk assets) - The Asian and European stock market indices are still showing strength forming new ATHs week by week.