Another Pete Buttigieg Failure? Merchant Marine Manpower Deficit Sidelines 17 Support Ships For Wartime Former President Trump warned on Sunday, "There will be no future under Comrade Kamala Harris, because she will take us into a Nuclear World War III!" There will be no future under Comrade Kamala Harris, because she will take us into a Nuclear World War III! She will never be respected by the Tyrants of the World! — Donald J.