What Rental Hyperinflation Looks Like: "Soaring Prices. Competition. Desperation" Having previously covered the record surge in rents (here and here) which represents a dramatic reversal from last year's rental plunge, overnight Bloomberg did an in-depth look into the rental market, and its findings - which won't come as a surprise to anyone - can be summarized as follows: "soaring prices, competition, desperation" as the bubble facing homebuyers is rapidly spilling over into the rental market.