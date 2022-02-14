Trailer For ‘Letterkenny’ Spinoff Devoted To Shoresy Finally Shows His Face

Hulu Shoresy from Letterkenny is getting a dedicated spinoff and we finally have some more details about the project Hulu dropped a teaser trailer for a series that will feature a sizeable cast of some real-life hockey goons Read more television news here Every once in a while, I come across a television show with a certain, indescribable essence that no summary or synopsis can really do justice; the kind of program where your best bet is to tell someone to “Just watch it” and let the series speak for itself.