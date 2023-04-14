NYT Lies About Snowden To Peddle 'Evil-Leaker' Propaganda, Then Stealth-Edits When Caught When the New York Times wonders why they went from 'the paper of record' to BuzzFeed in a suit, they can look no further than this article on whistleblowers written by 'Diplomatic correspondent' Michael Crowley - which for 12 hours, despite undergoing a full editorial process, contained major fabrications about whistleblower Edward Snowden, who in 2013 exposed vast domestic and international spying operations run by the NSA and other organizations.