Goldman: Some Noteworthy Clients Are Starting To Buy Throughout The Day Earlier today, we wrote that according to the Goldman flow desk, "most clients were hating this rally", sentiment which Nomura's Charlie McElligott picked up on later in the day when he wrote that the risk over the near term is a "further pile-on to the crowd who has expected another surge lower in stocks, instead squeezing their shorts and accelerating the enormous Systematic buying already going through as CTAs cover and flip long.