Biden Joins Over 400 Trade Groups In Calling On Congress To Pass Legislation To Avert Crippling Rail Strike Calls for government intervention to prevent a rail strike in early-to-mid-December became louder Monday, with more than 400 state and national trade groups asking the majority and minority leaders of Congress to prevent a rail strike that would disrupt the flow of goods as soon as next week and could further hobble the pre-recessionary US economy.