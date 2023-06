CEO: "I Talked To 48 Lenders About Debt For A New Apartment Project. Zero Came Back With A Bid" Less than two months ago, we conveyed an anecdote from One River Asset Management CIO Eric Peters, which showed just how challenging it has become to obtain debt funding, to wit: “Credit started tightening six to nine months ago,” said the developer, a close friend, entrepreneur, with large residential projects across the nation.