Cristiano Ronaldo announced this week he and his girlfriend lost their newborn son after they celebrated the birth of twins During Tuesday's clash between Liverpool and Manchester United fans from both clubs paid a special tribute to Cristiano Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Monday that he and his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez had lost their newborn son after they welcomed the birth of twins.