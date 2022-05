Musk's Mention Highlights Twitter Counsel Baker's Russiagate Past At FBI Authored by Petr Svab via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Former top FBI attorney James Baker, who now serves as Twitter’s deputy general counsel, has had a spotlight thrown on him after billionaire Elon Musk, who recently negotiated a deal to buy Twitter, responded to comments about Baker’s past actions during the FBI’s Russia investigation in 2016.