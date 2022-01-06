GameStop Entering NFT And Cryptocurrency Markets; Stock Surges In a desperate attempt to recreate the short squeeze from a year ago, GameStop stock is surging after hours after a report from the WSJ that the company which once was a video game retailer and now nobody really knows what it does, is launching a division to develop a marketplace for nonfungible tokens and establish cryptocurrency partnerships - in short throwing all possible catchy buzzwords at the wall and hoping something sticks - pushing the company into much-hyped areas as it tries to turn around its core videogame business.