What Could Go Wrong? 'Basel III Endgame' Stress Sparks Rebirth Of "Synthetic Credit Risk Sharing" Ironically, on a day when Fed Chair Powell spent a large portion of his time discussing the new regulatory threats from Basel Endgame rules - that force banks to hold more capital, less risk - BlackRock has published a report that is forecasting rapid growth for transactions that allow banks to shed risk in their loan portfolios.