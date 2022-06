M6E Potential Buy MICRO EUR/USD FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:M6E1! Rhnmrks M6E Buy Potential 05/31/2022 4HR TF -Price currently at 3 weeks VAH -Price rejects 50EMA -Price went above both 25 and 50 EMA 30min TF -Price still currently inside the previous day VAH Waiting for price to react the 30mins VAL and get an entry confirmation as we are still at the previous Value Area High before entering the trade.