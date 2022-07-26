M2K Swing trading Micro E-mini Future Russell 2000 MICRO E-MINI RUSSELL 2000 INDEX FUTURES (SEP 2022) CME_MINI:M2KU2022 Yvan210 M2K 2022-07-25 Swing trade M2K 1 contract Trend - At the pane below, all indicators are beginning to reverse to a down trend - All the moving averages (Ma-18-21, 50, 100, 200) are trending down, and in a synchronize inverse order Special condition -The result reports of many big companies may influence this trade Orders - Short executed for 1 contract of the Future M2K , at 15h59 July 25 2022 - Stop order waiting placed over the recent high - Lmt order waiting near the Bollinger-Low-Band Money in play - If stop exec -168$ (1817.