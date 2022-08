Sell nifty Below 17780 TGT 17725/17640/17560 SL ABOVE 17868 S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:NIFTY1! SuryaIntelligence Nifty is showing divergence on 2 hours chart and currently at trend line resistance which is a big resistance and any rejection from this point will give a good downside.