Some Good News: Rents Have Finally Peaked As Rental Market Enters "Widespread Cooldown" Back in August, when the so-called experts (including the career economists at the Fed) were still convinced that inflation was transitory, we showed that realty was far scarier as true rents were only just starting to trickle through to the various CPI and PCE metrics, and while Owners’ Equivalent Rent of residences, which makes up almost a quarter of the consumer price index, rose just 2.