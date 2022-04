More Than 100 Russian Jets Stranded In Dubai After Being Flown There To Escape Sanctions Now that Switzerland has violated its centuries-old status as a neutral power to take sides against Russia in Europe's 'first war since WWII' (or at least the first since NATO bombed the bejesus out of Belgrade back in the 1990s), Dubai and a handful of other eastern locales have been jockeying to supplant the alpine nation to become the 'Switzerland of the East'.