BULLISH ON CARBON EUA FUTURES (DEC 2022) ICEEUR:ECFZ2022 ViclreTrade Bullish clues: - Strong uptrend: x4 in 1 year - Symmetrical triangle, a continuation pattern - Above the neutrality zone on the Relative Strength Index ( RSI > 50), with a strong support - The 40 Exponential Moving Average is a good support - Stay above the 70% retracement zone Objective: My first objective is €89, the last swing high, reached on January 5, 2022.