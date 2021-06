yesterday us10year yield push nasdaq down but effect will ease E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 but we think this down move is fake and nasdaq will go up after some zigzag ,soon or late nasdaq must see 14500 green arrow=powerfull buylimit place with sl=40point (after open hold them 10 day until new high,dont close soon) respect to main trend ( daily chart ) .