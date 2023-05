S&P at that crossroad again of 4200 E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! MarkLangley I have spoken about the Vix index and the range we have been in for the past 204 days of 3800/4200 and we are again at that level with Vix below 20 and the S&P nearing 4200.