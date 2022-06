Harvard Won't Say If It Supports Diversity Of Thought Authored by Albert Eisenberg via RealClear Politics (emphasis ours), In the summer of 2020, after the sensationalized killing of George Floyd burned the words “Black Lives Matter” onto America’s streets and television screens, American institutions of higher learning turned to their offices of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to pledge loyalty to the African American community with cookie-cutter press releases and affirmations.