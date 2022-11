FIBS CONVERGE - .612 .382 SPX AND ES1 SHORT PRICE REJECTION E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! CapeAfrican 37 minutes ago Comment: SEE FUTURES MAKING THIS MORE CLEAR = Interesting how FIB lines stay constant no matter what start or ending point you use 1.