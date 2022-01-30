Opportunity Knocks: Ukraine Seeks US Money, Loans, Weapons While Downplaying 'Russian Invasion' At a moment Ukraine's top defense leadership, as well as President Volodymyr Zelensky himself, is urging the Biden administration to calm its dangerous and hyped rhetoric regarding a possibly "imminent" Russian invasion of Ukraine (Kiev has said all week that all indicators suggest this just isn't so), it seems the Zelensky government will at least use the occasion to get what it wants from Washington.