Dow Futures (YM): A Double Three Correction Is Taking Place E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! Elliottwave-Forecast Short-term Elliott wave view in Dow Futures ( YM) suggests that the decline from the August 16 high is unfolding as Elliott wave double three structure in a bigger wave ((4)) pullback.